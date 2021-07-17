Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Albireo Pharma Call Options (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 1,915 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,396% compared to the average volume of 128 call options.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.21. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $676.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -7.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

