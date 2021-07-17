StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in StoneX Group were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in StoneX Group by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in StoneX Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in StoneX Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,557,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 6,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $474,423.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,633,665.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,602 shares of company stock worth $2,870,358. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

SNEX opened at $62.66 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $70.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.