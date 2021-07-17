Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 854,500 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the June 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 201,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 70,297 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 52,610 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 620,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:SBBP remained flat at $$2.64 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,952. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.74. The company has a market cap of $178.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 72.48% and a negative net margin of 136.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBBP. Craig Hallum downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Strongbridge Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.