Stuart J. Rowley Sells 52,414 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 52,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $773,630.64.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

PFSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,185,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 192,089 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

