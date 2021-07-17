SUKU Trading Down 17% Over Last Week (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SUKU has a market capitalization of $19.60 million and $166,701.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SUKU has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00048354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.83 or 0.00794998 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

