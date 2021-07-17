Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Holdings Cut by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. decreased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

In other news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $184.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.85, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.00. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.73 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

