Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $0.91. Sunoco posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.78) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

NYSE SUN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $36.35. 230,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,138. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.81. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 434.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 212.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

