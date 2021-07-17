Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 107,630.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,562 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Surface Oncology were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SURF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Surface Oncology by 52.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

SURF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

In related news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $1,798,008.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 35.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SURF opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $286.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.85. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Surface Oncology Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

