Susquehanna Bancshares Begins Coverage on Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $245.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALGT. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a positive rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.33.

Shares of ALGT opened at $182.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.13.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

