Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

STRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.86.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $805.59 million, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

