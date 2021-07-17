SVB Leerink Cuts Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $160.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

EXAS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.00.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,796 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

