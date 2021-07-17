Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SWMAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. AlphaValue cut Swedish Match AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS SWMAY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. 28,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $9.51.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $530.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.12 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 31.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.