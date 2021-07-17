Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €139.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SY1. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Symrise currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €111.60 ($131.29).

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €122.00 ($143.53) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €112.74. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

