Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Sells $468,200.00 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $468,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,830,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TRHC stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 144,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

