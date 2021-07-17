Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Stock Position Lessened by Paulson & CO. Inc.

Paulson & CO. Inc. decreased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,727,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,568,431 shares during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical accounts for approximately 2.0% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $86,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 172.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. 3.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.06. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 11.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.