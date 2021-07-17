Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives $42.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

TARS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $228,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $13,491,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 587,304 shares of company stock valued at $17,571,956 in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 28,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,923. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

