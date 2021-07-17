TD Securities Raises Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Price Target to C$3.50

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

TSE GEO opened at C$2.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.81 million and a PE ratio of 6.70. Geodrill has a 52-week low of C$1.40 and a 52-week high of C$2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$38.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Geodrill will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Geodrill news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total value of C$50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$241,920.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

