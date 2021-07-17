TD Securities Raises Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Price Target to C$3.50

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.
TSE GEO opened at C$2.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.81 million and a PE ratio of 6.70. Geodrill has a 52-week low of C$1.40 and a 52-week high of C$2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.
In other Geodrill news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total value of C$50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$241,920.
About Geodrill
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
