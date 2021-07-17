TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TDK’s FY2022 earnings at $8.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get TDK alerts:

Shares of TTDKY stock opened at $120.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.37. TDK has a 1 year low of $99.43 and a 1 year high of $175.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Equities analysts predict that TDK will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.