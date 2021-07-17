Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Short Interest Update

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, an increase of 125.5% from the June 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
TK stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 987,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,726. The firm has a market cap of $300.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Teekay has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64.
Teekay (NYSE:TK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $282.86 million for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.
About Teekay
Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.
