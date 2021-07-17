Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Short Interest Update

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, an increase of 125.5% from the June 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TK stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 987,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,726. The firm has a market cap of $300.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Teekay has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $282.86 million for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 461.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 37,674 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Teekay by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,382,670 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 255,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.

