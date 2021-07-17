Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Given a $15.03 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE TGP opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

