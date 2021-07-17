Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the June 15th total of 308,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLGT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Teligent by 1,266.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 384,302 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Teligent by 181.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 26,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teligent by 622.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 208,538 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Teligent by 6,400.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 124,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Teligent during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLGT opened at $0.48 on Friday. Teligent has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.55.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

