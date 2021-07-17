Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Coverage Initiated at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in a report published on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

TME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.56.

NYSE:TME opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

