Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stake Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 251,754 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Teradata worth $47,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Teradata by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,139 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,828 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

TDC opened at $44.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

