TerraKRW (KRT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,758.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. TerraKRW has a market cap of $37.99 million and $2,758.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00039444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00103298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00143935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,779.14 or 0.99969814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,651,897,682 coins and its circulating supply is 43,651,168,574 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.