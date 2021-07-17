The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 540,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 4,266,859 shares.The stock last traded at $49.49 and had previously closed at $48.68.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,013.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 258,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 235,435 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 236,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,044,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

