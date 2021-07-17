The Boeing Company Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for The Boeing in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boeing’s FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.43.

NYSE BA opened at $217.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.93. The Boeing has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 665.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 329,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,565,000 after buying an additional 286,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

