The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

CHEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

CHEF stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $35.56.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 49,571 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $1,741,924.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at $35,440,692.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,782.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 353,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,365. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

