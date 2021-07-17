The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Short Interest Down 67.8% in June

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the June 15th total of 190,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EML. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Eastern in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Eastern by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The Eastern by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Eastern during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in The Eastern during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Eastern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:EML traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.21. 5,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,260. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $182.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.09. The Eastern has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.54.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Eastern had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th.

The Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

