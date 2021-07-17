The Force Protocol (FOR) Reaches Market Cap of $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00011781 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00227950 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000742 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

