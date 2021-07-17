The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €16.10 Price Target for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.23 ($17.92).

ENGI stock opened at €11.62 ($13.67) on Wednesday. Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.84). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €12.13.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

