The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.3% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

NYSE:HD traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.54. 3,623,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,050. The stock has a market cap of $341.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.22. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

