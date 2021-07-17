The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Major Shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Vi Sells 1,450,010 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Vi sold 1,450,010 shares of The Honest stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $23,200,160.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $14.99 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96.
The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
The Honest Company Profile
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
