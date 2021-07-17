The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Major Shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Vi Sells 1,450,010 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Vi sold 1,450,010 shares of The Honest stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $23,200,160.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $14.99 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HNST. Guggenheim lowered The Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. began coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Honest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

