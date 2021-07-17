The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

NYSE HHC opened at $88.52 on Tuesday. The Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.17. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 152.62 and a beta of 1.53.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 23.4% in the first quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,470,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,402,000 after buying an additional 2,552,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 1,408.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 261,682 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 149.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,757,000 after buying an additional 237,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,280,000 after acquiring an additional 225,914 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

