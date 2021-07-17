The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Stock Price Down 5.1% After Earnings Miss

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $90.00 and last traded at $92.50. 31,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,230,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.45.

The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,585,956. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.44.

About The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.