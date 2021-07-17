The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Stock Price Down 5.1% After Earnings Miss

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $90.00 and last traded at $92.50. 31,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,230,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.45.
The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.
In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,585,956. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.44.
About The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
