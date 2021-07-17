The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 23rd

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

The RMR Group has raised its dividend payment by 52.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.69.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

