The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman Sells $971,700.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $971,700.00.

NYSE:TRV opened at $156.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.71. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $162.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

