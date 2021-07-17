TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Insider Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, Purchases 2,857,143 Shares

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) insider Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, acquired 2,857,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.10.
MVEN opened at $0.64 on Friday. TheMaven, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75.
About TheMaven
See Also: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for TheMaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheMaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.