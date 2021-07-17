Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) vs. Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Critical Survey

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Theravance Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Theravance Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Theravance Biopharma and Nurix Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma 0 0 6 0 3.00 Nurix Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.79%. Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $46.67, suggesting a potential upside of 79.63%. Given Theravance Biopharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Theravance Biopharma is more favorable than Nurix Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Theravance Biopharma and Nurix Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma -414.54% N/A -57.20% Nurix Therapeutics -389.44% -28.14% -20.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Theravance Biopharma and Nurix Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma $71.86 million 12.05 -$278.02 million ($4.20) -3.16 Nurix Therapeutics $17.82 million 64.77 -$43.24 million ($2.76) -9.41

Nurix Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Theravance Biopharma. Nurix Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Theravance Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nurix Therapeutics beats Theravance Biopharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its product portfolio also include Izencitinib, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. In addition, the company's product portfolio also comprise Ampreloxetine, an investigational norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor that has completed Phase III study for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; TD-8236, an investigational, inhaled lung-selective pan-JAK inhibitor, which is Phase II clinical study for treatment of a range of inflammatory diseases; and TD-5202, an investigational, orally administered, gut-selective, irreversible JAK3 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical study for treatment of inflammatory intestinal diseases. Further, it offers TRELEGY for the treatment of COPD; Velusetrag, an oral and investigational medicine for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and Selective 5-HT4 Agonist for treatment of gastrointestinal motility disorders. It has a licensing and collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc., Viatris Inc., Janssen Biotech, Inc., Alfasigma S.p.A, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications. It also develops NX-0255, a CBL-B inhibitor for ex vivo use to enhance adoptive T-cell therapy; DeTIL-0255 for tumor infiltrating lymphocytes therapy; KINASE-CTM3 to treat T cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and LIGASE-INH2 for immuno-oncology. In addition, the company develops programs, such as COVID-CTM1, COVID-CTM2, and COVID-CTM3 that are designed for protein degradation to SARs CoV2 targets. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for cancer and other challenging diseases patients; and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as Nurix Inc. and changed its name to Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

