THG (LON:THG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $560.00

THG Plc (LON:THG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 560 ($7.32) and last traded at GBX 564.70 ($7.38), with a volume of 1011958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 609.50 ($7.96).

THG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on THG from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on THG from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The stock has a market cap of £6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 612.80.

In other news, insider Matthew Moulding sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.71), for a total value of £2,334,500 ($3,050,039.20).

About THG

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

