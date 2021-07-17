Thingschain 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $270.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $46,819.71 and approximately $270.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thingschain has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,358.83 or 1.00022564 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00034800 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00049718 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

