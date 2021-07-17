Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Given New C$135.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.62% from the stock’s current price.

TRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$128.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$128.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.50.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$129.04 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$91.18 and a 1 year high of C$129.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$119.88.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.95 billion. Analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

