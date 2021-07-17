Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

NEO opened at $43.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.18 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -542.13 and a beta of 0.68.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

