Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 25.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,798 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Progressive were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in The Progressive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in The Progressive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in The Progressive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in The Progressive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 139,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. reduced their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.92.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,823 shares of company stock worth $10,585,956. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.44. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

