Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 45,110 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,353 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 45,110 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

NYSE CLF opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.32.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

