Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 5,150 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $216.76 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,909 shares of company stock worth $2,508,633. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

