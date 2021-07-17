Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock Price Down 6.9% on Insider Selling

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $29.59 and last traded at $29.59. Approximately 4,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 240,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

Specifically, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $214,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,060,077 shares of company stock valued at $24,278,268 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Thryv alerts:

THRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley began coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thryv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CJS Securities started coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.51.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. Research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth about $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.