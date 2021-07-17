Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Short Interest Update

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 77.9% from the June 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Thunder Energies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 7,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,518. Thunder Energies has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14.
Thunder Energies Company Profile
