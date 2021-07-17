Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Short Interest Update

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 77.9% from the June 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Thunder Energies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 7,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,518. Thunder Energies has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14.

Thunder Energies Company Profile

Thunder Energies Corporation provides CBD and hemp extract solutions worldwide. It serves retailers and wholesalers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Hollywood, Florida.

