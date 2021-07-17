thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.54 ($14.75).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

FRA TKA traded down €0.19 ($0.22) during trading on Friday, reaching €8.13 ($9.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,729,315 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €9.32. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

