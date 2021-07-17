TIG Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 96,296 Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 96,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at about $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMII opened at $9.89 on Friday. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

