TIG Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 141,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSAGU. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,491,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,773,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,830,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,346,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,353,000.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

